Priority to locals to perform prayers at places of worship

KUALA LUMPUR: Priority is always given to locals to perform congregational and Friday prayers in mosques and surau, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said.

He said the government has to consider various matters before deciding to allow foreigners to join congregational prayers in these places.

“Each report and data will be studied. We will fix any shortcomings and this will take time, maybe a month or two.

“Once the situation is more stable, we will allow them in to perform their prayers (in the mosque),” he told reporters when met after the launch of the post Covid-19 mosque cleansing programme and presentation of Covid-19 Musaadah Fund held at Desa Petaling, near here today.

The government has allowed locals to perform congregational and Friday prayers in mosques and surau on a larger scale by maximising space while adhering to social distancing.

“The next step is to revive the surau where Friday prayers can be performed. In accordance with the fatwa, we allow ordinary surau to conduct Friday prayers on condition that they get the permission of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) and the office of the mufti so that they can be monitored as best as possible,” he said.

On the Covid-19 Musaadah fund which is open to people of all walks of life, he said so far, almost RM200 million has been distributed to eligible recipients.

“This means that when we announce that a donation fund is open to all, it is open to anyone who is eligible. Muslims, non-Muslims, Orang Asli, schools facing difficulties, as well as fishermen,” he added.

Zulkifli added that what was important was that the assistance reached the target groups.

A total of 20 people, including 10 non-Muslim individuals, received the aid during the programme today.

The event was organised by the Al Rahmah Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM) service division in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Department, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and the Al Khasyi’in Mosque as the host. - Bernama