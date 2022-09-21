Prison Dept: Najib warded at Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is being treated and monitored at the Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital (HRC) here.

The Prisons Department, in a statement today, stated that Najib was referred to HRC by Kuala Lumpur Hospital last Monday.

“He will be sent back to Kajang Prison to serve his jail sentence as soon as HRC or HKL medical experts give him a medical clearance,“ it said.

According to the statement, last Sept 12, the Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered that Najib be taken to hospital for medical examination after being informed of his unsatisfactory health condition.

This is in accordance with Section 37 of the Prisons Act and the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (Mandela Rules).

“As the authority tasked with responsibilities under the Prisons Act, the Prisons Department, apart from carrying out the punishment that has been handed down, is also responsible for ensuring the health of the prisoner.

“It includes the provision of treatment facilities and medicines as recommended by government medical officers,“ it said.

Prior to this, Najib’s Special Officer, Muhamad Mukhlis Maghribi, was reported to have said that Najib’s blood pressure was at a high and dangerous level following the change of medication for his stomach ulcer.

Najib was sent to Kajang Prison last Aug 23 after the Federal Court upheld his 12-year prison sentence and RM210 million fine for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

Najib, 69, is also facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount. - Bernama