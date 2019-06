PUTRAJAYA: Patients need to fork out more when visiting private clinics nationwide by the end of the year once a review to the consultation fees is finalised and implemented.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said he would table the proposal for a fee amendment for private general medical practitioners (GP) to the next National Cost of Living Action Council before getting the Cabinet’s endorsement.

“It is a matter of time,” he told a press conference after attending a town hall session with GPs, here, today.

The decision comes following pressure from GPs nationwide who argued that the current consultation fee of between RM10 and RM35 was too low. They said it had been stagnant for 27 years.

Practitioners are calling for this fee to be increased and made consistent with the figure charged by private hospitals since 2013, which is between RM30 and RM125.