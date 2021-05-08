Private hospitals’ participation will help achieve target to vaccinate 80 percent of population

SEREMBAN: The decision to allow private hospitals to serve as vaccination centres (PPVs) will be able to help the government achieve the target of vaccinating 80 percent of the population through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

CMH Specialist Hospital president Datuk Lee Tian Hock said the cooperation of the private hospitals, could expedite the immunisation programme process.

“As responsible private health care providers, it is our duty to assist the government in its national agenda to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 by vaccinating at least 80 per ent of the population.

“If we were to rely entirely on the government health centres, we will not be able to achieve the target but with the cooperation, all parties will benefit,“ he told reporters after attending Negeri Sembilan Chinese Maternity Association (NSCMA) 87th Annual General Meeting here, today.

Lee said Mawar Medical Centre (MMC) and CMH Specialist Hospital (CMH) have received approval to be Covid-19 vaccination centres in Negeri Sembilan under the national immununisation programme.

He said MMC had received the approval letter from the MOH while CMH Specialist Hospital has verbally been informed.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba recently said that 2,448 out of 8,000 private hospitals and clinics in the country have registered as PPVs under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and 299 others were ready to operate as PPVs.

Meanwhile Lee said CMH Specialist Hospital registered RM80.9 million in revenue for its financial year ended 31 December 2020, an increase of 1.9 percent from the RM79.4 million recorded in the previous year. — Bernama