Private plane crashes in Elmina West, Shah Alam

PETALING JAYA: A small aircraft has reportedly crashed in Elmina West, Shah Alam.

Social media platform X (Twitter) user, azmilwhoruns posted up videos and photos of the site of the crash and debris strewn on the highway. The road’s surface and its surroundings were visibly smudged black by the impact and the fire.

The user also added that all roads to Elmina West are currently closed. Emergency responders are currently at the crash site.

The aircraft, a Beechcraft Premiere twin-jet with the tail number N28jV , operated by Jetvalet Sdn Bhd was enroute from Langkawi to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah airport in Subang.

According to Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), a total of six passengers and two flight crew were onboard.

At a press conference, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that eight people were onboard the aircraft, while the remaining two were the driver of a car and a motorcyclist.

“We believe that all those involved in the incident are dead. There were eight on board and two on the ground... at minimum (10 of them).

“The Fire and Rescue Department managed to put out the fire in 10 minutes.

According to New Straits Times (NST), Hussein said a prominent figure was also onboard the ill-fated plane but his identity will be subject to confirmation.

Reports have been surfacing on social media that a state assemblyman from Pahang was one of the victims.

Subang Air Traffic Control Tower observed smoke originating from the crash site but no mayday call was made by the aircraft.

Shah Alam district police chief Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed the plane crash at the site, and a police team had been sent to the location, Bernama reported.