PRN: Umno shoulders great responsibility to ensure success for Unity Govt - Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno shoulders great responsibility to ensure the upcoming state elections (PRN) in six states will result in the formation of state governments that complement the ruling federal Unity Government.

Party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said success at the state elections is vital in strengthening the Islamic and Malay agenda supported by Putrajaya, besides bringing about major changes, mainly involving essential development in the states involves.

“Umno is up against the states categorised as Jalur Melayu states, namely Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu...it is our responsibility to bring the Malays and the people in the respective states to be part of a MADANI Government that truly reflects the face of Malaysia.

“Let’s use the state elections as an opportunity for us to ensure that they will form new state governments that complement the federal government. InsyaAllah, we will be able to lead the states, make changes and ensure wellbeing of the people.”

The Deputy Prime Minister said this in his policy speech at the opening of Umno General Assembly 2023, which was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the World Trade Centre here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister cum Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Chief Whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Warisan President Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, DAP secretary-general DAP Anthony Loke and presidents of other component parties in the Unity Government.

Ahmad Zahid said Umno would not want to see the six states be dragged deep into the political arena that separates the people from the reality of the country’s politics.

“Many basic development agendas, especially in Kedah and Kelantan, require major changes. Islam is clean. Clean outside and inside. Clean includes clean water, but the issue of clean water supply in Kelantan, for example, seems to have never been resolved.

“After 33 years of being the government in the state, and having their representative once appointed as the Minister in charge of water, PAS still failed to clean up the rusty water in Kelantan.

“Therefore, it is time the children of Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu think about the wellbeing of their parents who are still living in those states,” he said.

The six states facing state elections are Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu. - Bernama