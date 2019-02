LANGKAWI: The Marine Department has started investigations into the cause of the fire on Dragon Star 1 ferry carrying 52 passengers yesterday.

Kuah Marine Office principal assistant director Ghadzali Ahmad said investigations began as soon as the ferry was towed to the jetty in Tanjung Lembong near here.

“Three officers started work last night and they will continue this evening. Today’s investigation will focus on the physical aspect of the ferry to determine the source of the fire,” he told Bernama here today.

It was learnt that the razed ferry was towed from the Kuah Ferry Terminal to the Tanjung Lembong Marine Department jetty by Suhail, a ship owned by the Marine Department, and Dragon Speed, another ferry of the company.

In yesterday’s incident, Dragon Star 1, with 52 passengers, the captain and five crew members on board, caught fire about 10 minutes after leaving Kuah Ferry Terminal for Kuala Perlis.

According to passengers of the ill-fated ferry, the fire started from the back of the ferry, probably from the engine room. — Bernama