Probe on viral post of migrant worker with highly infectious TB strain

IPOH: Perak health authorities are trying to determine the truth behind a social media posting which claimed that a Bangladeshi worker, who was infected with a highly infectious tuberculosis (TB) strain, is on the loose.

He was said to have fled the hospital where he was getting treatment.

According to the viral post, his local employer said Md Joyal was diagnosed with TB by the public health clinic in Jelapang and was referred to the Ipoh General Hospital.

Md Joyal was said to have left the hospital on Tuesday night and had gone to visit a fellow Bangladeshi in Penang for help. The viral post showed a copy of the alleged infected person’s passport.

“There is no need for panic as the health authorities are investigating the matter,” Perak health committee chairman A. Sivanesan said.

He will hold a press conference today about the slight rise of TB in Perak.

Penang health committee chairman Dr Afif Bahardin could not be reached, but a spokesperson with the Penang Hospital said the authorities would need to verify the claim of a TB-infected person on the loose.

Penang-based Bangladeshi honorary Consul, Gen Datuk Shaik Ismail Allaudin, said he was not informed of such a situation.

TB is an air-borne disease. Its symptoms include a bout of coughing of up to three weeks, coughing up blood, chest pains with breathing difficulty, weight loss, fatigue, fever, night sweats and chills.

TB was considered dormant in Malaysia but it has re-emerged in recent years due to the arrival of fresh strains which the authorities say is due to the influx of migrant workers, especially those who enter the country illegally.