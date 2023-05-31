Prof Dr Azlinda Azman appointed new Higher Education DG

PUTRAJAYA: Prof Dr Azlinda Azman has been appointed as the new Higher Education director-general effective today until May 30, 2025, the Higher Education Ministry (KPT) announced.

Azlinda, 55, who was previously Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) deputy vice-chancellor (Student Development Affairs and Alumni) replaces Prof Datuk Dr Husaini Omar who went on mandatory retirement on March 10.

KPT, in a statement today, said Azlinda is a respected academic and researcher in the field of social work at the national and international levels.

The National Joint Council Committee on Social Work Education Malaysia chairman and Convenor of the AIDS Action and Research Group (AARG), USM since 2011 was awarded the Social Work Academic Icon by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development in 2021.

Azlinda is also one of the few individuals selected and awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to pursue doctoral studies in Clinical Social Work at New York University (NYU) in the United States.

“With a record of leadership and excellent educational achievements, the ministry is confident that Azlinda’s appointment will be able to boost the performance of the Higher Education Department to a higher level and also strengthen the higher education ecosystem centred on excellence,” the statement read. - Bernama