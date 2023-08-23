Programmes exceeding two hours encouraged to hold X-Break

PUTRAJAYA: All ministerial programmes, such as conferences, seminars and training or any form of activity exceeding two hours will be encouraged to have X-Break or simple stretching exercises, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix).

She said the Ministry of Health (MOH) is trying to promote the X-Break to all communities, such as at work places and educational institutions to cultivate a healthy lifestyle.

“As such, I appeal to all top management, department heads and sector chiefs to ensure appropriate action is taken regarding this matter,” she said at the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) recognition ceremony for the Largest X-Break Virtual Participation event here today.

The implementation of the X-Break is also in line with the circular issued by then Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Borhan Dolah (now Tan Sri) dated April 17, 2019, which stated that all government and private offices are encouraged to hold 15-minute X-Break sessions daily on working days to ensure civil servants and private sector workers remain active during working hours.

Dr Zaliha said the X-Break was also an initiative to prevent the sedentary culture among the people, besides increasing the body’s immunity.

Dr Zaliha also quoted a 2018 World Health Organisation (WHO) survey which found that if a person sits too long at any one time, there is a potential for an increased risk of heart attack, premature death and diabetes.

The MOH received the MBOR recognition through the hosting of the Mega X-Break event with staff from educational institutions virtually on July 6, which was held in conjunction with the national-level 2023 Health Promotion in Learning Institutions (Hepili) from July 1-7.

The Mega X-Break was also joined by over one million participants virtually, comprising preschool, primary and secondary school students and staff of educational institutions nationwide.

MBOR senior consultant Edwin Yeoh Tiong Chin presented the certificate of recognition to Dr Zaliha at the ceremony, which was also attended by Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni. -Bernama