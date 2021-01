KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18: Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah today described the contributions of town planners as extremely significant and meaningful in making Kuala Lumpur a progressive and prosperous city for all.

He said the rapid development taking place in the city should be properly governed based on the plans made prepared by certified town planners.

“The agile planning approach should be adopted by town planners in drafting the development plan. In Kuala Lumpur, the development plan had been gazetted as the Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2020 (KLSP2020) and the Kuala Lumpur City Plan 2020 (KLCP2020).

“The implementation of the statutory development plan is very challenging and requires the service of certified town planners,” he said in a video message in conjunction with the centennial celebration of the Town Planning Profession in Malaysia posted on the official PLANMalaysia’s Facebook page today.

Mahadi said the development plan should also be prepared quickly so as not to slow down or deter the physical development and economic growth of Kuala Lumpur.

“The accurate translation of the provisions in the Kuala Lumpur development plan can only be made by certified town planners.

“The successful translation of this sustainable development goal will make Kuala Lumpur a low carbon, resilient and smart city, as well as a city for all,” he said.

Meanwhile, PLANMalaysia director-general Dr Shamsaini Shamsuddin said the town planning profession has undergone an evolution from the planning of new town, the Kuala Kubu Bharu, to the latest smart city planning which spans across several eras and generations.

“In terms of planning, we really have to head towards sustainable planning by taking into consideration the current situation and the possible changes in the future,” he said while hoping that all the future town plannings will be able to meet the demands of the people in the future. - Bernama