Property developer falls to his death from condo unit

GEORGE TOWN: A prominent property developer in Penang was found dead, after he was believed to have fallen from his condominium unit in Jalan Kelawai, here today.

Northeast district police chief, ACP Soffian Santong, said that the 53-year-old man was found dead at the scene due to severe injuries.

“For now, I can only confirm that there is a case of an individual who died after falling from a building in Jalan Kelawai and the victim died at the scene. The case is still under investigation,” he said when contacted here today.

Earlier, news of a man with the title of Datuk, who was found dead after falling from his condominium unit went viral on social media, and he was believed to be involved in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s investigation into the Lim Guan Eng corruption case. — Bernama