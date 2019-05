IPOH: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs)’s proposal for civil servants involved in disciplinary cases to be referred directly to the Industrial Court will be submitted to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Human Resource Minister M. Kula Segaran said the proposal, if approved, could ease the burden of civil servants who had to pay high costs when the case was referred to the High Court.

“However, the proposal must be approved by the Prime Minister and members of the Cabinet first,“ he told reporters after officiating the Cuepacs 2019 Workers Day celebration at the Indera Mulia Stadium here today.

He said when the case was referred to the High Court it incurred high costs and many employees could not afford it.

“I have received a letter from the Perak Cuepacs requesting me to refer the matter directly to the Industrial Court where the cost is low and the case can be disposed within a short period of time,“ he said.

Later, during a press conference, Cuepacs president Datuk Azih Muda said under Section 52 of the Industrial Relations Act 1967, government civil servants and employees of statutory bodies were not allowed to be referred to the Industrial Court against any disciplinary-related cases.

“If you wish to bring the case to the Industrial Court, you have to obtain the consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong first.

“Hence, it is unfair for government and statutory bodies’s employees to incur high cost on their defence while those from the private sector are not charged,“ he said. — Bernama