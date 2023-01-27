Proposal on flood mitigation projects in Johor presented to Sultan Ibrahim

JOHOR BAHRU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today received the proposal on flood mitigation projects involving three districts in the state.

According to the posting on the Sultan’s official Facebook page, the proposal was presented by Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

The proposal involved the districts of Segamat, Batu Pahat and Kota Tinggi and the proposed project was to be implemented as soon as possible in a bid to reduce the risk of flash floods in the districts.

During the meeting, Nik Nazmi also briefed the Sultan on the latest flood situation in the state.

Also present was the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Rosli Isa. - Bernama