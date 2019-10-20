Proposal to extend local councillors’ tenure, to be submitted next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal to extend the tenure of local councillors will be submitted to Cabinet next year, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) yesterday.

Currently, the tenure of local councillors across the country is not streamlined.

In this connection, the ministry is in the midst of discussions with state governments and all local councillors to get a clarification on the matter as a whole, and will then submit a proposal paper to Cabinet, she said to reporters after officiating at the International Day of the Girl Child 2019 event here.

Recently, the ministry had proposed that the tenure of service of local councillors should be extended, as is the case with the tenure of state legislative assembly members and members of parliament, in order to ensure the services of the councillors, could be seen and appreciated by residents served by relevant local authorities, while enabling these institutions to be further improved.

Zuraida was reported to have said previously that if local councillors were provided with contracts of service which were only for one to two years in duration, this would not enable their knowledge and experience to be tapped efficiently. - Bernama