Proposal to give MCMC authority to act on social media abuse under consideration

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal to give the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission the authority to remove contents on social media that are defamatory or have negative elements is still under consideration, said Communication and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said his ministry would hold discussions with the stakeholders to find a suitable mechanism to tackle abuse of social media.

This would include the views of the Malaysian Media Council, he said, adding that he hoped that the council could be established by next month.

“Obviously I will get their (Media Council) input before we make any proposals on what needs to be done so that we can tackle this problem (abuse of social media),“ he said when winding up debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal address for his ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Gobind further explained that his ministry respected freedom to discuss anything on social media but it must be done in a courteous manner and not cause any social problems or affect national security.

“This move (on abuse of social media) is not at all aimed at restricting freedom of speech but to maintain decorum and prevent views meant to provoke sensitivities that can lead to a negative impact on national security and multiracial harmony in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gobind said that his ministry would also look into the need of creating special provisions to protect journalists in the line of duty.

He said journalists should not come under attack or threatened by anyone in carrying out their duty in reporting the facts to the people.

He pointed out that anyone not happy with a report by a journalist, that person should approach the reporter concerned for clarification, or make a police report or take legal action. — Bernama