GEORGE TOWN: The economic impact of the proposed new airport in Kulim, Kedah on Penang would be considered seriously before the state government could agree for it to proceed.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today said that Kedah Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir had sought Penang’s support for the project during a courtesy call he made on Chow recently.

“At the meeting, we didn’t say we supported or rejected it (proposed Kulim airport),” he told reporters here, adding that Transport Minister Anthony Loke had also confirmed that the Kulim Airport project had not been approved yet.

Chow said the Penang government was also proposing to build a second airport on a reclaimed piece of land in Batu Maung but this idea had not been finalised yet.

“We have raised this (proposal) with the NCIA (Northern Corridor Implementation Authority) and just this week, we received a response from NCIA that they were willing to do a study for us but they needed to get the budget (to conduct the study),” he said. — Bernama