GEORGE TOWN: “The proposed light rail transit (LRT) alignment in Bayan Lepas on the land of Sungai Nibong Besar Jamek Mosque and the wakaf land nearby is in the preliminary stage and it has not been finalised yet,” Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said today.

He said the proposal of the state government to build the LRT is still being considered by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) and a visit to the mosque earlier was part of the initial survey.

“The Penang state government will respect all Islamic guidelines by referring to the decision of the Penang State Fatwa Committee before making the official decision on the proposed LRT alignment near the Sungai Nibong Besar Jamek Mosque.

“The Penang state government will abide by the decision and conditions subject to the jurisdiction of the federal government via APAD related to Railway Scheme,” he said at a media conference here.

Recently, news on the Bayan Lepas LRT alignment proposal affecting areas of the mosque and wakaf land went viral on social media.

Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Wan Salim Wan Mohd said the state government should not allow the LRT alignment to adversely affect the mosque and the wakaf cemetery land.

He said any final decision should take into consideration the safety as well as respect for the mosque and wakaf land.

“The government should consider alternatives to avoid intruding into the mosque land,” he said when commenting on the matter today.

In this regard, the Sungai Nibong Besar Jamek Mosque congregation wants the Bayan Lepas LRT alignment to be built according to the original plan and not in front of the mosque and the nearby cemetery.

The mosque treasurer, Mohd Noor Kamarudin said the alignment was initially at the back of the mosque but after the recent Aidilfitri, the mosque committee was called for a meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin on the new proposal of the LRT alignment. - Bernama