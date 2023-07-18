Prosecution against Sanusi will not trigger green wave in six state elections

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) is confident the prosecution of Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) today will not cause a green wave in the six states involved in the state election on Aug 12.

Its deputy president, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said this is because the people are aware that the court’s decision was made based on the country’s laws and was not politically motivated.

“I feel our youth, the Malay community really understand the meaning of Malay morals and manners. I do not think it will spark a giant wave for the people to support such politicians.

“The people can judge and hold to the principles of not going overboard or beyond the limit,” he told reporters at the launch of the Payung Rahmah Initiative with Air Asia Superapp at KL Sentral today.

The Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living said this when commenting on the statement made by PAS Central Committee member Datuk Awang Hashim today who claimed that the prosecution process against Muhammad Sanusi was done due to the close proximity of the state polls.

This morning, Muhammad Sanusi, 48, pleaded not guilty at the Selayang Sessions Court to two charges of making seditious remarks regarding the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar and the establishment of a Unity Government in a political ceramah last week.

Muhammad Sanusi, 48, who is also the election director of Perikatan Nasional (PN) is accused of having committed acts that have a tendency to incite and arouse feelings of disloyalty towards any ruler.

The Jeneri state seat incumbent was accused of committing both offences in Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara - Kampung Bendahara, Gombak near here at 11 pm on July 11.

Both charges were made under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948 and can be punished under Section 4(1) of the same act which carries a fine of up to RM5,000 or a maximum imprisonment of three years or both, if convicted. - Bernama