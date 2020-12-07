Prosecution discontinues RM1 million bribery case, Ku Nan discharged not amounting to acquittal (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Federal Territories Minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor was discharged not amounting to an acquittal by the High Court here today of a charge of accepting a RM1 million bribe from a businessman in 2013.

Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali made the decision after deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim informed that the prosecution decided to discontinue the case against Tengku Adnan, 69.

“There is a new development in this case which needs to be further investigated. The prosecution also does not want to waste the court’s time as we do not know the time needed to investigate this latest development.

“We cannot divulge this in detail. What can be told is that there is a complaint made to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on one of the witnesses in this case.

“Therefore, the prosecution is seeking an order to discharge the accused not amounting to an acquittal of the charge,“ said Julia.

Hearing of the case started on Sept 20, 2019 with the prosecution calling two witnesses to give their evidence which should continue today.

On Nov 15, 2018, Tengku Adnan who is better known as ‘Ku Nan’, had pleaded not guilty to the charge of receiving a bribe of RM1 million from Datuk Tan Eng Boon via a Public Bank cheque belonging to Pekan Nenas Industries Sdn Bhd and deposited into his (Tengku Adnan) CIMB Bank account.

The offence was alleged to have been committed as a reward for assisting in the application made by Nucleus Properties Sdn Bhd (now known as Paragon City Development Sdn Bhd) to increase the plot ratio of a piece of land related to the development of Lot 228, Jalan Semarak, here, which was approved by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

The offence was allegedly committed at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) branch of CIMB Bank Berhad, 2nd Floor, Podium Block, PWTC, Jalan Tun Ismail, here, on Dec 27, 2013.

Tengku Adnan also faced an alternative charge of receiving RM1 million from Tan without any reward via a Public Bank cheque number 300109 deposited into the accused’s account.

He was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine or both, if convicted. -Bernama