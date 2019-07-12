Prosecution failed to serve summons on Shahrizat’s children, court sets new mention date

KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court here today set Aug 5 for mention of a lawsuit filed by the Companies Commission of Malaysia (CCM) against two children of former Women, Family and Community Development Minister Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil in connection with several offences allegedly committed by their company.

Judge Manira Mohd Nor fixed the date after CCM prosecuting officer Najia Abdul Razak informed the court that the prosecution still failed to serve the summons to Wan Shahinur Izran Mohamad Salleh and his sister, Wan Izzana Fatimah Zabedah Mohamad Salleh, the two persons summoned (OKS) and requested for a new mention date.

The two siblings are being summoned for various offences under the Companies Act 1965, including failing to submit the company’s financial statement on profit and loss, as well as annual statements, and to convene its annual general meeting for the years from 2012 to 2015. - Bernama