Prosecution submits 300-page documents on Rosmah’s graft case to defence

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in the case of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor who is facing two corruption charges involving solar energy projects in rural schools in Sarawak has submitted all relevant documents to the defence.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar told the Sessions Court Judge Azman Ahmad today.

Mohd Dusuki also informed that the status of the application to transfer the case to the High Court yet to be known and applied for a new mention date.h

“Today is set for submission of documents under Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code and to determine the status of the application to transfer the case to the High Court.

“The application has been filed but there is no decision yet as there are some issues raised regarding the application by the defence. I am requesting a new mention date,” said Mohd Dusuki and Azman fixed Feb 15 for mention.

Lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, representing Rosmah, confirmed the defence had received all the documents on Wednesday and was studying them.

Outside the court, when asked about the matter, Mohd Dusuki said among the documents handed over were tenders and letters related to the solar project.

Akberdin also told the media that the defence had received 300 pages of documents from the prosecution.

On Nov 15 last year, Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, pleaded not guilty in the sessions court On Nov 15, on two counts of soliciting RM187.5 million and receiving RM1.5 million for the project to provide electricity to schools in 369 rural schools in Sarawak, two years ago.

She was charged under Section 16(a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC), and faces imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the gratification of RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

At today’s proceeding, Rosmah was also represented by lawyer Datuk Jagjit Singh and she was accompanied by her husband Najib and their son Mohd Ashman. — Bernama