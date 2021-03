SEPANG: The prosecution in the case of a local Indian artiste known as VJ Emergency charged with the murder of a site engineer in October last year will apply to transfer the case to the Shah Alam High Court.

During mention of the case in the Magistrate’s Court here today, deputy public prosecutor Nasharina Nazlan said all post-mortem, chemical, forensic and deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) reports of the victim were ready.

Magistrate Ayuni Izzaty Sulaiman then set April 5 for the re-mention of the case in the proceedings which was also attended by lawyer Datuk Sheelan Arjunan, representing the accused whose real name is P. Vijayan.

Vijayan, 43, who is a property manager, is accused of killing K. Seri Ganis Kanapathy Pillay, 42, at an area next to Jalan Airport City 2, Airport Business Centre, Kota Warisan, here, between 2.38am and 4.50am on Oct 28.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries a mandatory death sentence if found guilty.

The media had on Oct 28, reported the discovery of the charred remains of a man in a torched sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Kota Warisan. — Bernama