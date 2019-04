KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution will prove that Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had used his position as Prime Minister and Minister of Finance to obtain for himself a gratification of RM42 million, Attorney-General Tommy Thomas said in his opening statement in Najib’s SRC trial.

He said that the prosecution will abundantly establish that the accused was directly involved in the decision on behalf of the Government of Malaysia to give government guarantees for the loans amounting to RM4 billion received by SRC International Sdn Bhd from Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) (“KWAP”).

“It is my duty and privilege of opening the first trial in our courts against a former prime minister who for nearly a decade, occupied the most powerful office in the land and wielded near absolute power.

“Such privilege carries with it enormous responsibility, which my office intends to discharge in order to establish that the accused is guilty of the seven charges that he is facing before your lordship.

“The accused during his entire period in office as Prime Minister of which time these offences were committed simultaneously held the office of Minister of Finance, thereby combining maximum political power and control of the nation’s purse,” he said told the High Court here today.

Thomas said in holding the office of the Prime Minister and thus the nation’s highest elected public officer and head of government, the highest trust was reposed by our people in the accused.

In such circumstances, the law demands the highest standards of care in the discharge by the accused of his duties and obligations as trustee of public offices, he said.

“Not being satisfied with the holding of the twin positions of Prime Minister and Minister of finance, the accused was also appointed the Chairman of the Board of Advisors of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and Advisor Emeritus in its fully own subsidiary, SRC International Sdn Bhd,” he said.

Najib, 66, is facing three charges of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering over SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

The Pekan Member of Parliament is alleged to have committed the offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad in Jalan Raja Chulan and the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya between August 17, 2011, and Feb 10, 2015.

Najib, who is the sixth prime minister of Malaysia, is the first to find himself in the accused dock.

