Prostitution scourge on social media

PETALING JAYA: Prostitution has entered the digital age, as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has blocked 385 websites offering sex services between 2020 and Aug 31 this year.

Its spokesman said it received 445 complaints relating to online prostitution and sex services offered on social media platforms.

“We have referred the complaints to police for further action as prostitution and sex services are under their jurisdiction,” he said, adding that MCMC will provide technical assistance on the matter.

“In line with provisions under Section 372 of the Penal Code, we blocked 385 websites found engaging in vice based on information and official requests from police.

“Dealing with illegal content such as pornography is not just the responsibility of law enforcement agencies.

“The public should practise discretion and avoid viewing or displaying harmful content.”

He said MCMC has carried out empowerment initiatives through its Click Wisely programme, which focuses on the joint role of all parties.

“We emphasised the importance of self-regulation to protect against online harm. Our initiatives help build a high level of resistance to the potential risks of the internet and new media.”

The spokesman added that collaboration and coordination with social media platform providers such as Facebook, Instagram and X were already in place.

“Obscene content is considered inappropriate based on community standards. Any reported pornographic or sexual content should be removed according to guidelines.”

He said social media users should also report such content directly to the authorities.

“Reports can be made to the official MCMC portal or website. Cooperation from the public is very important in helping the authorities overcome this problem.”

Netizen Riswan Putra Suwandi said it is fairly common to get offers or have advertisements related to sex services pop up while scrolling through social media.

“The only difference is the method of delivering the advertisement. I find it very annoying because they keep popping up despite being blocked.”

He added that the promotion of sex services is very common on Instagram and TikTok. On Instagram, they usually appear in the public comment section.

“The advertisers will also follow our account to continue promoting their activities.

“On TikTok, there will be short videos of less than 10 seconds. To attract potential customers, the advertisers frequently share screenshots of chats in which individuals express their satisfaction with the services offered.

“I usually ignore such content but sometimes, I will report the post using the report button.”

Social media user Muhammad Nawaliq Haziq Mohd Nasir said he has come across some accounts promoting such services on Telegram and X.

“I usually find them in groups or channels on Telegram because I’ve been invited a few times to join a group where sex services are promoted.

“I normally block the invitations or messages, but I think it is better to report such accounts or groups to prevent them from spreading to younger generations.”