Protect Malaysia’s unity in diversity: Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians should not let their guard down in preserving the unity in diversity in the country and must also promote noble values, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said this (unity in diversity) was unique to Malaysia and so special that it attracted the world’s attention.

However, he said Malaysia and the world at large now faced various threats and challenges especially in cyberspace.

“I wish to stress that the federal government is committed to tackling problems that can have a negative impact on our multiracial society,“ he said at the national-level Vaisakhi open house here today.

Vaisakhi is the spring harvest festival for Sikhs.

Meanwhile, Gobind said that although the government ensured a free media, it did not mean defamation and false news could be spread with malice to break the unity of Malaysians.

He said it was the duty and responsibility of the people to assist the government in preventing the actions of those who attempt to disrupt racial unity and harmony among the people.

“Cooperation among the races is our key in dealing with and facing threats and challenges, and should not be underestimated or minimised.

“The unity in diversity of Malaysians must be maintained and strengthened for a brighter and prosperous future,“ he said. — Bernama