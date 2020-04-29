Proton to produce 60k more face shields for MAF, PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton Holdings Bhd will produce 60,000 more face shields specifically for members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) starting May 4.

Proton deputy chief executive officer Datuk Radzaif Mohamed said in a statement today that it was the second phase of the production of the personal protective equipment (PPE), which is expected to be ready by May 9.

“With the cooperation from parent company, DRB-HICOM, the face shields will be distributed to Covid-19 frontliners such as police, armed forces and other services,“ he said.

A total of 60,000 face shields from the first phase production had been distributed to 46 hospitals in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan, Malacca and Johor. - Bernama