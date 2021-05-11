PSD reminder to civil servants on MCO compliance

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Service Department (PSD) today reminded all civil service officers and staff to adhere strictly to the rules of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to be in force nationwide from tomorrow to June 7.

The PSD, via an infographic tweet quoting director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman, said disciplinary action can be taken against those who do not comply.

“Erring officers (and staff) can be subjected to disciplinary action under the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993,” according to the infographic.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the MCO yesterday in view of the high number of Covid-19 cases in the country. Yesterday, there were 3,807 new cases and 17 deaths.

This is the third MCO. The first was enforced from March 18 to May 3 last year and the second, in six states/territories - Penang, Selangor, Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, Melaka, Johor and Sabah - from Jan 13 to Jan 26 this year and extended for Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Johor up to March 4. — Bernama