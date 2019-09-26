PSI requested US$750m in additional funds from 1MDB, says former 1MDB CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: PetroSaudi International Limited (PSI) through its representative, Patrick Mahony, had made an oral request through Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, for a drawdown of US$750 million (RM3.14 billion) from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) to inject additional funds into PSI, the High Court here was told today.

Former 1MDB chief executive officer Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, 49, when reading his witness statement said, however, he had sought to reduce the amount requested.

“I asked for an official request to be made after being informed of the matter by Jho Low.

“At the time, I was pushed back against Jho Low, because in my opinion, 1MDB should not be giving more loans to PSI, as 1MDB funds should be used for local projects,“ he said during the examination-in-chief by Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram on the 14th day of the case against Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak involving alleged misappropriation of 1MDB funds.

Shahrol Azral said he had asked Jho Low to discuss with Najib and PSI to reduce the amount of the loan to be given to PSI.

“I was not involved at all in any discussion regarding the US$750 million loan.

“I also do not know the details of the negotiations, as to who and where the loan amount was ultimately reduced to US$330 million (RM1.38 billion),“ he said.

The ninth prosecution witness said that at the same time, without his knowledge, Tarek Obaid of the PSI had written to Najib on Feb 18, 2011, on the request for the additional US$750 million loan.

“This letter was attached with a letter from Prince Turki (Abdullah) to Najib, on the same date (Feb 18, 2011).

“This letter was only forwarded to Tan Sri Lodin Wok Kamaruddin (chairman of the 1MDB Board of Directors at the time) on March 11, 2011, in a written note from Najib stating that the latter had no objection to this investment.

When referred to the said letter in court by Sri Ram, Shahrol Azral, who is a key witness for the prosecution, confirmed Najib’s handwritten note on it stating: ‘’Yang Berbahagia Sri Lodin, I have no objection to this additional loan. Please take action’’.

Najib, 66, is facing four charges of having used his positions to obtain gratification totalling RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same money.

The Pekan MP allegedly committed the four offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Jalan Raja Chulan branch, Bukit Ceylon here between Feb 24, 2011, and Dec 19, 2014, and the 21 charges, between March 22, 2013, and Aug 30, 2013, at the same place.

The trial before Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues. — Bernama