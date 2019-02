SEMENYIH: Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) has picked its Youth wing committee member Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul, 25, as the candidate for the by-election for the Semenyih state constituency.

PSM Central Committee (CC) member S. Arutchelvan , who made the announcement here today, said Nik Aziz was a very good choice because he would best represent the voters as 45% of them were below 40 years.

Present during the announcement were PSM president Dr Nasir Hashim, CC member Dr Michael Jeyakumar and Youth wing chief Khalid Ismath.

The by-election is necessitated due to the death of the incumbent Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, 57, from Bersatu, of a heart attack on Jan 11.

Nomination is this Saturday (Feb 16) and polling on March 2. — Bernama