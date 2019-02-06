PSM to contest Semenyih by-election

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) is to contest the Semenyih state by-election on March 2.

Party secretary-general, A. Sivarajan, said in a statement today that the party considered various factors, including the views of members and supporters, and felt that the people needed a “third voice”.

He said PSM would announce its candidate before the nomination on Feb 16, and added that the party welcomed assistance in the form of funds and volunteers to beef up its election machinery.

The by-election is being held following the death of the assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, 57, of Bersatu of a heart attack on Jan 11.

In the 14th general election last year, S. Arutchelvan of PSM lost in the four-cornered contest that also involved Johan Abdul Aziz (Barisan Nasional), Mad Shahmidur Mat Kosim (PAS) and Bakhtiar.

Bakhtiar won the seat by polling 23,428 votes to win by a majority of 8,964 votes. — Bernama