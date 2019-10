PETALING JAYA: A psychiatrist was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with insulting the modesty of his former patient, by uttering obscenities earlier this year.

Dr Gurdeep Singh Narain Singh, 41, currently unemployed however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir.

The man allegedly uttered the obscenities with the intention to be heard by the 25-year-old woman at a private hospital in Kota Damansara, near here, at 4.30pm on February 12.

The charge framed under Section 509 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum jail term of five years or a fine or both, if convicted.

The court allowed Dr Gurdeep Singh bail of RM5,000 with one surety and set Dec 5 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor P. Vithiya Monisa conducted the prosecution while the accused was represented by counsels Datuk Suraj Singh and Dinesh Ramachandran.

Lawyer Francis Pereira held a watching brief for the victim.

It is learned that the conversation between the accused and the victim made its round on social media last July and following the incident the accused was immediately suspended from work before being dismissed by the hospital. — Bernama