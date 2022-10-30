PTPTN aims to collect RM150 mln in SSPN deposits via BMS 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) is targeting to collect RM150 million in deposits for the National Education Savings Scheme (Simpan SSPN) until tomorrow (Oct 31).

Its chief executive, Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid, said PTPTN hoped to reach the target through its signature programme, ‘Bulan Menabung Simpan SSPN (BMS) 2022’, held physically and online at the state and national levels throughout this month.

“From Oct 1 to 28, the total Simpan SSPN deposits received amounted to RM144 million or 96 per cent compared to our target of RM150 million.

“Insya-Allah, there are two more days to go, and PTPTN is hopeful of achieving the target,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Dasuki had earlier officiated the closing ceremony of the BMS 2022 and the World Savings Day celebration, which was streamed live on PTPTNOfficial’s Facebook page and PTPTN TV Youtube channel.

Themed ‘Blok’ with the tagline ‘Jom Jadi Superhero Anak Anda’, BMS 2022 was significant with continued efforts, planning and precision to build the future.

Ahmad Dasuki said BMS, which has been held annually since 2018, is one of the efforts to expand the benefits of Simpan SSPN to Malaysian families and further increase the public’s awareness to keep saving in Simpan SSPN to avoid dependence on loans.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with this year’s savings month celebration, PTPTN has implemented under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) the Terengganu-level Junior Superhero Simpan SSPN Programme 2022.

Through this programme, PTPTN is donating RM100 to the Simpan SSPN Prime accounts of babies born in October 2022.

“PTPTN is also working with financial institutions and strategic partners by holding various programmes and activities throughout October to increase awareness and impart knowledge about finance,” he added. - Bernama