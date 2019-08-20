PTPTN issues advance financing warrants amounting to RM31m

KANGAR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) has issued advance financing warrants (WPP) worth RM31 million to 20,716 students to begin their degree studies in public universities during the September 2019 session.

Its chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the warrants were part of the corporation’s efforts to ensure that no student is prevented from pursuing their studies at the tertiary level due to financial problems.

“The RM1,500 WPP is awarded to every Malaysian student who has agreed to accept it from the PTPTN when they apply for the UPU Online or through the intake portal of the tertiary institution.

“The parents must be recipients of the Cost of Living (BSH) and meet the criteria set by the PTPTN,” he told reporters after the handing-over ceremony of the WPP here today.

In Perlis, 231 students will be offered the WPP for this session, with a total of RM346,500.00.

Wan Saiful said the WPP offer letter is valid for two months, from Aug 27 to Oct 27 this year.

Students can cash in the WPP at any Bank Islam counter from Aug 27, by bringing the offer letter and their MyKad. No representative of the student are allowed.

Wan Saiful also reminded students to apply for the PTPTN online through the PTPTN portal, from Aug 1 until Aug 31 this year, to ensure that their loans are processed and approved. — Bernama