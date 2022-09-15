PTPTN loan for M40 (M1) group increased to 100%: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan for students in M40 (M1) group will be increased from 75 to 100 per cent.

The government, he said, also agreed to provide loans for the purchase of laptops to PTPTN borrowers in the M40 group.

He said the move was among efforts by the government to protect the interests of the Malaysian Family students.

“Believe me, the government always looks after the interests of students...many more announcements will be made that will benefit them,“ he said when opening the Semarak Patriotik IPT 2022 at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) here today.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Malaysian Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

The Prime Minister also said he was informed by Noraini that the Malaysian Family Cheap Sale programme will be held at every institute of higher learning (IPT) from next month to address the issue of the rising cost of living among students.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri called on students to preserve their self-identity, culture and language by playing an important role as nation builders to give meaning to the country’s independence like how the past nation builders fought to free the country from the colonials.

He said they should also be committed to upholding the Malay language as a way to express their love for the country.

“I also use the Malay Language when speaking on the international stage, and recently, a well-known film director in the country, U-Wei Saari, broke the tradition of the International Film Festival in Moscow (Russia) by giving a speech and announcing the winners’ name in Malay,“ he said.

In the context of higher education, the prime minister said there were ways that can be done by students to show their patriotic spirit.

Most importantly, they should be the bulwark in ensuring the relationship among the diverse Malaysian Family continues to be strong, he added.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the students’ love for the country should always be nurtured through various platforms on nationalism.

“I believe the general studies subjects or MPU implemented in institutions of higher learning can strengthen the students’ appreciation of the ethics and civilisation of the multi-ethnic society in Malaysia,“ he said.

Ismail Sabri said students need to work hard to equip themselves with knowledge, as well as with noble personality, as proof that they are the inheritors of the country’s independence.

The Prime Minister said that in line with the theme of today’s programme, ‘‘Mahasiswa Patriotik Keluarga Malaysia’, he was confident that the students would be able to create a momentum of patriotism s a bastion of the country’s sovereignty and dignity.

“Hold strongly to the five principles of Rukun Negara with a firm determination to remain united in diversity and never let outside elements interfere.

“Let’s join hands to realise a more glorious future for our beloved Malaysia, and let’s make a sacred promise to ensure that the Jalur Gemilang always flies majestically,“ he added. - Bernama