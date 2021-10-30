PTPTN loan repayment with discount can be made online

KUALA LUMPUR: Repayment of National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans with a discount announced by the government starting Nov 1 can be made through several channels provided.

PTPTN in a statement today stated that borrowers can apply online to make payment through salary deduction at website https://www.ptptn.gov.my/potonggajionline/ or through direct debit at https://www.ptptn.gov.my/direct_debit/direct_debit.html.

“The discount incentive will be updated in the borrower’s loan account at the end of each month and statements can be reviewed from the seventh day of the following month,“ the statement said.

In addition, borrowers who want to make a full settlement of the loan or repayment of at least 50 per cent of the debt balance in one payment must obtain confirmation of the debt balance through PTPTN’s official portal at www.ptptn.gov.my or contact PTPTN marketing executives from Nov 1.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz announced that the government has agreed to give a discount on PTPTN loan repayment from Nov 1 to April 30 next year, when tabling Budget 2022.

It includes a 15 per cent discount on the outstanding balance for full settlement of the loan and a 12 per cent discount for repayment of at last 50 per cent of the outstanding debt in a one-off payment, as well as a 10 per cent discount for repayment through salary deduction or direct debit as per schedule.-Bernama