Public can now access asset declaration details of govt administrators: MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The public can now access the asset declaration details of members of the government administration via the portal mydeclaration.sprm.gov.my starting today.

According to a statement by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), so far the agency has received information involving 57 of the 70 members of the current government administration.

The statement mentioned that the information comprising that of the Prime Minister, Senior Ministers, Ministers and Deputy Ministers has already been displayed on the portal.

“The MACC will not be responsible for property declaration information obtained or taken from any source other than the portal,” the statement said.

In the portal, it is displayed that the monthly income of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is the highest at RM93,841.65 with total assets exceeding RM10 million.

This was followed by the Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa with a monthly income of RM87,877.20 together with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Jeffrey G. Kitingan with RM85,450 with their respective assets amounting to more than RM10 million. — Bernama