KUALA LUMPUR: Public consultation sessions on the Independent Police Complaints of Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill will be held in four states to get feedback from stakeholders and the public.

The sessions will be held in Sarawak, Penang, Johor and Sabah.

Special Select Committee chairperson on the Bill Concerning IPCMC Ramkarpal Singh (pix) said the first session would be held at the Bilik Seri Sarawak at the old Petra Jaya State Legislative Assembly Building in Kuching, Sarawak, on Oct 26.

The next session will be on Nov 2 at the Operations Room, Level 4 of the Penang Federal Building; followed by the Operations Room at the Sultan Ismail Building Kota Iskandar, Johor on Nov 8; and at Kedah Room, Sabah Federal Government Administrative Complex in Kota Kinabalu on Nov 10.

“In this regard, the Special Select Committee is inviting organisations, registered associations and individuals to the public consultation sessions to give further views on the Bill on IPCMC,” he told a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

The sessions will be held from 10am until 1pm.

“The feedback gathering is important for the IPCMC committee to come up its recommendations before tabling a report in the Dewan Rakyat on Nov 18,“ he said.

For further details visit the Parliament website at www.parlimen.gov.my, or e-mail written feedback to jkpk.ipcmc@parlimen.gov.my. — Bernama