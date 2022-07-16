Public expenditure savings guidelines: Govt must look into several matters: Cuepacs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public Services (Cuepacs) has urged the government to look into several matters in implementing the Guidelines on Public Expenditure Savings, especially in areas that could cause ‘disruption’ to the public service delivery system.

Cuepacs president Datuk Adnan Mat, in recommending that the government lead by example in the austerity drive, said the matters at hand included staffing issues.

He said there were several vacancies still unfilled at the moment and with the strict control, Cuepacs feared that several departments would be affected especially the important sectors such as health, safety or direct services to the people.

“It is not appropriate for the government to cut spending to the extent that the public service delivery system is affected. In the end the public will say that the system has failed because they are not getting the best service.

“Cuepacs will not compromise if the savings or expenditure cuts involve key areas that will jeopardise the service delivery system,“ he said in a statement today following the issuance of the guidelines recently.

Adnan, however, said other matters in the guidelines were appropriate and all civil servants, especially department heads, must take heed of them to ensure its success.

He also hoped that the implementation of the guidelines would not have an effect on all initiatives introduced for civil servants as announced in the 2022 Budget, including the compensation on 80 days of unclaimed leave, which has yet to be implemented. — Bernama