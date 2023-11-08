Public holiday on Monday in Selangor if PH-BN win

PETALING JAYA: Caretaker Selangor menteri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said a public holiday would be underway on Monday should Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) win tomorrow’s (Aug 12) state election.

“If we win the Selangor state election and form the state government, we agree to declare Aug 14, which is the coming Monday, a public holiday for the entire state,” the Selangor PH chief said.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Amirudin said that if PH-BN wins the state election, the unity government will implement five measures that were proposed in the PH-BN manifesto.

Malaysians from six states will be casting their vote tomorrow.

It was further reported that the state government will also waive assessment tax for homes in villages and low-cost homes, apart from distributing RM1,000 to RM5,000 to women to reduce their childcare costs.

Apart from that, 1,000 students in Selangor universities will each receive a book voucher worth RM200, while allowances for all imams, bilals and siaks in the state will be increased, at the same time 500 farmers, padi farmers and fishermen will receive RM1,000 in incentives.