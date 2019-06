KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public are reminded to fill up the ‘balik kampung’ forms to facilitate police monitoring when they are away for the Hari Raya celebrations.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the forms are available at the nearest police station or could be uploaded via the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application from the Apple App Store and Google Playstore.

He said the police have received 837 forms thus far and 2,294 patrols have been conducted at residential premises in the city.

“So far, no burglary case has been reported at these residential premises. We do not want house-breaking cases to happen when the house owners are away,“ he told reporters after the Aidilfitri Safe Journey Campaign at the Duta Toll Plaza, here yesterday.

As at Sunday, he said 8,896 summonses have been issued through ‘Ops Selamat 15’ since it was launched last Wednesday.

“The main offence among road users are speeding and going against the the traffic lights,“ he said.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police were focusing on six major offences in Ops Selamat 15/2019 until June 12.

The six major offences are driving along the emergency lane, overtaking on double line, using the phone while driving, cutting queues, overspeeding and going against the traffic lights. - Bernama