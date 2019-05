PETALING JAYA: The views of the general public will be sought only for future development projects in Kuala Lumpur that are not in line with stipulations in the Kuala Lumpur Plan 2020-2040 (KL Plan).

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad said public hearings will be held during which the stakeholders have to table the traffic impact assessment and social impact assessment to justify changes to the original KL Plan.

Otherwise, development projects that are already in accordance with the requirements in the plan will proceed without further public hearings.

The people’s views on the KL Plan will be sought in a series of public hearings between now and the end of 2020 when it is due to be gazetted.

Once gazetted, it is assumed that all the views will have been aired, therefore no further hearing is necessary, Khalid said in a statement in response to a Bernama report quoting him as saying that there will not be any public hearing under the new KL plan.

He described the report as “confusing”, saying that it had “missed the point”.

“What I wanted to do was to explain the difference in procedure when we have a gazetted plan and when we don’t,” he added.

Taking the Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2020, which precedes the KL Plan, as an example, he said although public hearing for the plan began in 2012, it continue until last year because the plan was not gazetted until them.

In the absence of a gazetted plan, there is a provision to invite objections to conversion of land use, zoning or increase in residential density. This rule does not apply when the plan is gazetted.