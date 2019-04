BUTTERWORTH: A public servant pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to six counts of making false overtime claims totaling RM3,134.67 two years ago.

Zamri Yahaya, 52, made the plea and claimed trial to the charges before judge Nizam Zakaria.

Zamri, who is a health care assistant, was alleged to have submitted claims for overtime work, which he actually did not do, for the months of January until June 2017, at the Teluk Bahang Health Clinic, in the Barat Daya district here.

He was charged made under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 with intending to deceive his principal agent and faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the amount of the false claim, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC, Azlan Basri, who prosecuted, offered bail at RM60,000 for all charges, but Zamri, unrepresented, requested for a lower bail , saying that his monthly income was only RM1,800and was supporting a wife, three children and an older sister, who is a person with disabilities (OKU).

The court then set bail at RM6,000 in one surety for all charges and fixed June 12 for mention. — Bernama