KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public who are keeping works by the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee (pix) have been urged to hand them over to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac).

Ministry Chief Secretary Datuk Isham Ishak said this would ensure that his works are preserved as an art collection and national heritage.

“If there are members of his family or the public who are keeping the works of the late Tan Sri. P. Ramlee which they got from their grandparents, we hope they will inform us of them.

“If these items are in their keeping, there is a chance that they will not be cared for, so give it to us (the ministry), the library, the National Heritage Department or the museum so that any damage can be repaired and the items taken good care of,” he added.

Isham was speaking to reporters after the launching ceremony of the ‘Let’s Read Together for 10 Minutes’ 2019 programme, here today.

Yesterday, Motac minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said the ministry through the National Heritage Department had declared 255 pieces as National Heritage in various categories.

He said 149 of these were works of Tan Sri P. Ramlee including compositions of songs and two trophies he won at the Asia-Pacific Film Festival – the Best Comedy Film Award for ‘Madu Tiga’ in 1964 and the Multi-Talented Actor Award in 1965. — Bernama