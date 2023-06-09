Pulai by-election: Police investigate Muhyiddin’s political ‘fatwa’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has investigated the political ‘fatwa’ issued by Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin while campaigning for the Pulai parliamentary by-election in Johor recently.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the 3R (race, religion, royalty) statement was made by Muhyiddin last Saturday (Sept 2).

“PDRM confirms investigating Muhyiddin for claiming that voting for former Johor state assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kayat is ‘haram’. Two police reports have been received over the statement so far.

“The appointment to take his statement according to Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code is set for Sept 11 at his office in MIDA Building in the capital by the Bukit Aman Classified Crimes Investigation Unit,” he said in a statement last night.

The Bersatu president had issued the political ‘fatwa’ during his speech at a PN political talk in Kempas, Johor Bahru.

Mohd Shuhaily also said that the investigation into PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang who touched on the royal institution by questioning the authority of the pardons board has been completed.

“The investigation paper will be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers in line with ARticle 145(3) of the Federal Constitution soon,” he said, adding that the investigation was the only one against Abdul Hadi throughout the campaigning period beginning Aug 28.

He also advised the public to use social media wisely and not violate any laws as stern action will be taken against those who disrupt public order and national security. - Bernama