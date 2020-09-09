‘Punish politicians who set bad example’

PETALING JAYA: Leadership by example should be the driving principle for politicians, especially those in ministerial positions.

Those who fail to abide by this principle should be cited for disciplinary action, including dismissal, according to several MPs who spoke to theSun yesterday.

Former deputy education minister Teo Nie Ching (pix) said those in positions of power should be careful with their choice of words.

“Leaders should use their influence in a constructive manner,” she said when commenting on the public shaming of student Veveonah Mosibin by two deputy ministers.

Veveonah had posted a video of herself climbing up a tree to get better internet access in her village of Kampung Sepatalang in Pitas, Sabah, so she could sit for an online examination.

Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin referred to her as the “tree girl” but later retracted his statement and issued an apology to the 18-year-old.

Deputy Finance Minister and Kudat MP Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri claimed that Veveonah had faked her internet access predicament.

However, a former minister in Sabah, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, later confirmed that Veveonah sat for the examination in June.

Teo said shaming Veveonah publicly was against the spirit of education and it could have a negative impact on the personal development of the individual.

She also wants Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to reprimand the two deputy ministers.

Batu Kawan MP Kasthuriraani Patto likened the disparaging remarks made against Veveonah to cyber bullying.

“In Malaysia, an answer provided in Parliament is considered the highest level of facts, data and statistics. The minister in question should have personally gone to assess the situation instead of believing inaccurate information provided by a fellow deputy minister that was solely aimed at patronising, demonising and painting the young girl in a bad light.”

The minister’s statement in Parliament had sparked a barrage of hateful comments and nasty remarks that criticised his claim that Veveonah was being untruthful.

“The use of herd mentality when targeting someone needs to stop. The fact that Veveonah has gone off the grid on social media says a lot about how herd mentality brings more damage than good.”

Kasthuriraani said it is ironic that a deputy minister who had preached about “not sharing what you are not sure of” has gone against what he had advocated in the past.

She said both deputy ministers should be referred to the Rights and Privileges Committee in Parliament and warning letters should be sent out to officers who had given information with bad intention (mala fide) about Veveonah.

When asked how youths could handle negative online reactions from the public, she said it was very sad that many resort to launching verbal attacks without knowing the truth of a situation.

“Ignore the poisonous ones and block them if necessary. At the same time, get friends to help report comments that are negative in nature.”

Read this story in theSun’s iPaper:

‘Punish politicians who set bad example’