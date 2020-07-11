Put into practice 3P+5T, says Army Chief

PORT DICKSON: Chief of Army Gen Datuk Zamrose Mohd Zain (pix) has outlined three principles and five pillars (3P+5T) that should be put into practice by all Army personnel.

The 28th Chief of Army said the three principles were to implement what has been planned, to walk the talk and to do things right.

“For the first principle, each Army personnel has the responsibility to carry out their duties to ensure smooth running of the organisation and achieve the set mission.

“All army personnel must also walk the talk, as their commitment towards accomplishing their task perfectly,” he said in his inaugural address to all military personnel at Pusat Latihan Asas Tentera Darat here today.

Also present were Deputy Chief of Army Lt Gen Datuk Hasagaya Abdullah, Army Western Field commander Lt Gen Datuk Mohammad Ab Rahman and Army Eastern Field commander Lt Gen Datuk Mohd Zakaria Yadi.

Zamrose said as for the third principle, efforts to achieve the mission and fulfil their responsibilities are greatly dependent on each Army personnel’s ability to do things right.

Meanwhile, he said the five pillars were readiness and mission continuity; strengthening organisational integrity; safeguarding the well-being of Army personnnel; strengthening defence relations and enhancing civil-military relations. — Bernama