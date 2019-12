SHAH ALAM: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) members were today reminded to always champion the party’s struggles, and not use it (party) as a platform to benefit themselves.

Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said if such a ‘problem’ exists in the party, then it could prove to be party’s death knell in the next general election.

“Therein lies the problem, that is when we tend to think that the (political) party gives us the opportunity for self-achievements. I am confident, you will not only lose (as individuals), the whole party will go down as well.

“That is why when we join politics, we must remind ourselves that it is a struggle for the party, and not for our own selves,” the prime minister said in his speech at a dinner organised by the Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) here last night.

Also present were the prime minister’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Home Minister, Kedah Mentri Besar and Bersatu Deputy President Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and Armada Chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who is also Youth and Sports Minister.

Describing Armada as an important wing of the party, Mahathir said both Armada and Sri Kandi (women’s wing) members seem to play a more active role as opposed to senior members, whom he described as being more preoccupied with their own standing in the party.

He said this was because seniors may feel they are outnumbered, and as such fear being challenged (from within the party).

“They (seniors) may not be thinking ideally anymore and what is good for race, nation and religion. To them, one way of maintaining their standing in the party is to have no challenges at all.

“(As such), If we fight for the party, we will reap the rewards. While being a party member, we have to get rid of self-centredness,” he said.

Mahathir advised Armada members to work hard to attract more youths into the party.

He said party members must acknowledge that one of the reasons why Bersatu lost in two recent by-elections was due to the lack of ‘workers’.

At the event, Syed Saddiq announced that RM5.12 million had been collected to fund the party’s community service activities. — Bernama