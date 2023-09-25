Putrajaya fatal crash: Lorry driver charged with reckless driving

PUTRAJAYA: The driver of a lorry which crashed into 14 vehicles in an accident at KM5.7 of Jalan Persiaran Utara Puchong-bound, killing two motorcyclists on the spot, was charged with reckless driving in the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Muhammad Izzatul Shafik Mozahari, 29, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him before Magistrate Aima Nabila Muhammad Azhar.

He was charged with driving recklessly and dangerously at 10.14 am on Sept 20 at KM5.8 Jalan Persiaran Utara, resulting in the death of Faris Haziq Abu Bakar, 25, and Yuswar Mohd Uyus, 39.

The charge was framed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a five to 10 years jail term and a fine between RM20,000 and RM50,000, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Nurul Amalina Abu Hanifah appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was not represented.

The court set a bail of RM5,000 in one surety, and the accused was ordered to report to the nearest police station once a month until the disposal of the case.

The court also fixed Oct 25 for the remention and submission of documents.

On Sept 20, two motorcyclists - a Pos Malaysia staff member and an Ampang Court employee - were killed while seven others were injured when a lorry laden with sand crashed into more than a dozen vehicles that were stopped to make way for the convoy involved in training for the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTDL). - Bernama