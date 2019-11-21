PVTLDM urges MACC to investigate LCS project

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysian Navy Veterans Association (PVTLDM) today lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) concerning a project to construct six Littorial Combat Ship (LCS) which failed to be delivered as scheduled.

The project, worth RM9.128 billion, was awarded to Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNS) by the Malaysian government through the Ministry of Defence.

PVTLDM president Senator First Admiral (R) Mohamad Imran Abd Hamid said not a single LCS had been delivered to the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) although RM6 billion had been paid, as according to the contract signed on January 2014, LCS 1 should be delivered in April 2019.

‘’We urge MACC to conduct an investigation on the implementation of the contract whether mismanagement or corruption had taken place when the Minister of Defence announced in Parliament that BNS needed an additional RM1.4 billion,’’ he said.

The additional allocation was to enable them to complete the project by delivering LCS 1 on April 2022 compared to the original date of April 2019 and LCS 6 in April 2023, he told the media after lodging a report at the MACC headquarters here.

MACC confirmed receiving the report. - Bernama